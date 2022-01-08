Helen Skelton celebrates parenting 'win' following birth of third child The star welcomed her third child last month

Helen Skelton certainly has her hands full at home now that she's a mum to three children, but on Friday evening she was able to celebrate a "win".

The family regularly head out on little adventures – with them going hiking just days after the new baby arrived – and she managed to convince her sons to wear something other than a football kit for the evening.

Sharing a photo of son Ernie, six, wearing a snazzy grey all-denim outfit consisting of some jeans and a hoodie, Helen wrote: "We did it @oliviagrace90 this kid chose to wear @toy.breaker INSTEAD OF A FOOTBALL KIT for a Friday evening trip out."

She then added: "I may never achieve anything else again but this feels like a win."

The Countryfile presenter shared the same snap on her Instagram Stories, captioning it simply with: "Friday."

She also shared a photo of son Louis, four, in an outfit from the same brand, with the youngster rocking grey jeans and a purple jumper as he smiled next to an orange football.

The star was proud of her "win"

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the star, with one joking: "What no bribery and corruption then."

A second added: "Woop woop - love it," while a third posted: "And very smart he looks too!!"

In a lengthier comment, a fourth penned: "That's a big achievement when kids get attached to one set of clothes.

"You're going to have to plan for the next growth spurt and come up with more ruffty tufty gear for your extremely active sporty boys. Award yourself a big star Helen."

Both of her kids loved their outfits

The 38-year-old regularly shares glimpses inside her family life, and earlier this week she posted a sweet snap of herself doing the school run with her newborn in tow.

While fans didn't get a clear shot of the baby, who was fast asleep in a pram, Helen captioned her idyllic photo of the beautiful countryside: "Walk to collect your brothers = headspace."

