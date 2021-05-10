Rachel Riley twins with daughter Maven – and asks 'who wore it better?' The pregnant Countdown star shared a series of new snaps

Rachel Riley's daughter has a seriously stylish wardrobe!

On Sunday, the Countdown star – who is expecting her second baby with husband Pasha Kovalev – shared a series of new photos of 16-month-old Maven with fans, including one that shows mother and daughter twinning!

The first picture shows Rachel, 35, and her little girl posing together on a London street and both wearing matching black hoodies with 'Super Geek' written on the front.

Other images include one of little Maven wearing a sweet animal print jacket and smiling as she makes friends with some sheep, and another showing her reading a book with her dad, former Strictly star Pasha.

Rachel shared a series of new photos of little Maven

In her caption, Rachel wrote: "Who wore it better?! (Clearly I can't compete with the baby!) Thanks to this lucky girl's very talented aunties @myleeneklass and @cookiebykonnie sending presents to keep her on trend and entertained - thanks ladies! Loving the threads and books xxx."

Just last month, Rachel shared the happy news that she is pregnant with her second baby. The new addition is due to arrive in the autumn.

Rachel and Pasha are expecting their second child together

Speaking to HELLO!, Pasha shared his excitement at becoming a father-of-two. "Before Maven was born, I couldn't picture having one baby, and now I can't picture having two," the 41-year-old confessed.

"But when I hold my second child for the first time, probably with Maven next to me, I'm sure I will feel a wide range of emotions that I could never have imagined."

The couple were married in a Las Vegas ceremony

He added: "We are very happy. We wanted to have another child close to Maven, so they wouldn't have much of an age gap."

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered up on Strictly in 2013, and announced her first pregnancy in May 2019. One month later, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming little Maven on 15 December 2019.