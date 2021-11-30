James Jordan posts gorgeous tribute to baby Ella – and wife Ola has the best response We love this!

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan frequently dotes on his daughter Ella – and on Tuesday he did it once again with a sweet post.

READ: Strictly's Ola and James Jordan make bold decision - details

The dad-of-one shared a gorgeous photo of his young daughter as he relaxed at the Rixos the Palm Hotel in Dubai. The family had a stunning backdrop with several plants behind them and the sun shining beautifully into the dining area where they were sat. Alongside the photo, the dancer lovingly wrote: "I can't believe how lucky we are to have Ella sometimes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan unveils beautiful tribute to daughter Ella

And while many of his followers cooed over the sweet photo and his caption, it was his wife Ola Jordan who gave the best response.

MORE: Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Why we'll be devastated if Rhys leaves the competition

SEE: 8 Strictly dancer dads cuddling their cute babies – see photos

"Hey!!! …. What about me?" she teased alongside a winking face emoji. But her husband quickly clapped back: "Yes - you are lucky you've got me in your life but I don't like to go on about it," prompting laughter from his 236,000 followers.

One fan was taken by the photo, as they swooned: "What a lovely Daddy & Daughter picture," while a second added: "The best picture."

A third complimented: "She is so adorable and beautiful and lucky to have such loving parents," while a fourth noted the close bond between the father and daughter, writing: "Ella is such a gorgeous and clever little girl. I love your daily postings. It's so obvious she is your and Ola's entire world."

James is such a doting dad!

The doting parents often share sweet photos of their young daughter, with James stunning fans last month with an adorable glimpse at Ella's Halloween costume.

The 43-year-old shared some sweet clips of Ella in a purple dress with a ribcage design as he picked her up from a Halloween party.

James and Ola have been married since 2003

As the wind blew around them, James asked: "Wow. Is it windy? Ella, turn around, let me see your dress."

MORE: Strictly's Ola Jordan and James Jordan look unrecognisable in unseen wedding photos

SEE: Ola Jordan celebrates birthday with the cutest cake – and baby Ella loves it

But even though James called her "pretty" she didn't seem to be in the mood for turning around, until she saw the family car, which she promptly toddled towards.

James seemed a little bemused as she shouted "car" responding: "Yes, it's daddy's car," although Ella seemed to think it was "mummy's car" which the star conceded as the clip ended.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.