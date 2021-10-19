James Jordan melts hearts with baby Ella's adorable Halloween costume

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Halloween is fast approaching, and while many of us may still be deciding on our costumes, former Strictly professional James Jordan has already sorted one for his young daughter Ella.

The 43-year-old was picking his daughter up from a Halloween party when he shared some adorable clips of her costume. As she ran towards her father, she was wearing a purple dress with a ribcage design on it, and some bones down the arms. She was also in a black tulle tutu and a pair of snazzy trainers. "Have you been to your Halloween party?" James asked she approached him.

WATCH: James Jordan melts hearts with Ella's adorable Halloween costume

As the wind blew around them, he continued: "Wow. Is it windy? Ella, turn around, let me see your dress."

But even though James called her "pretty" she didn't seem to be in the mood for turning around, until she saw the family car, which she promptly toddled towards.

James seemed a little bemused as she shouted "car" responding: "Yes, it's daddy's car," although Ella seemed to think it was "mummy's car" which the star conceded as the clip ended.

James and wife Ola Jordan frequently share beautiful insights into their lives as parents, including earlier this month as Ola celebrated her 39th birthday.

Ella looked so sweet in her costume

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared a video of her nearest and dearest presenting her with a birthday cake, decorated with a large star and candles.

Ola's family sang happy birthday to her, as daughter Ella sat on mummy's lap and enjoyed the celebrations. She particularly loved helping to blow out the candles!

Her Instagram followers were happy for the star, with one telling her: "Happy Birthday. So glad your family could come and visit you at last."

And when it was Ella's birthday back in February, the tot was treated to a pretty pink cake, which featured a unicorn, rainbow and clouds.

Ola posted at the time: "Ella absolutely loved her 1st Birthday cake. Thank you so much to my wonderful friend Laura for another beautiful creation @onceuponacupcakekh."

It's been quite a month for the Jordan family, with Ola's parents, Janina and Dariusz, meeting their granddaughter for the first time.

Recalling their arrival in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Ola revealed: "My mum and dad arrived in the evening, so I put Ella to bed and then went to the airport to get them. It was really exciting for me. I was crying at the airport; I had tears in my eyes when I saw them. It's lovely having them here."

