Strictly's James Jordan shares major weight loss update with fans The professional dancer is on a mission in 2022

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has surprised his followers with the revelation he's on a mission to get fit and healthy in 2022.

Revealing he had quit smoking after 27 years, the ballroom dancer – who is married to fellow pro Ola Jordan - lamented the fact he had put weight on in recent months, and vowed to exercise more regularly in a bid to get back into shape. James' fans lavished him with praise, insisting he had done the right thing for his daughter Ella's future, but issued him with a stark warning about relying too heavily on the bathroom scales.

He declared: "Right!!!! I need to sort out my [expletive]. 2021 I gave up smoking after smoking for over 27 years. Now I feel I kind of have that under control I need to control the [expletive] I put in my mouth.

"I want to become more healthy and exercise more regularly like I used to. I will never get my old body back but to be honest I don't really want to. When I was on Strictly for example I fluctuated between 72kg & 75kg and when I look back I was too small.

"I'm not too worried about how much I weigh but it's a fact for my height and build 100kg is unhealthy and borderline fat. Watch this space!!"

James Jordan has vowed to get fit and healthy

James' fans applauded his efforts, praising his efforts to curb his nicotine cravings. The comments section was full of advice about his weight loss, however, with dozens of his Instagram followers urging him to not worry about the number on the scales and to follow a consistent, measured approach rather than a crash diet.

One fan wrote: "Well done on giving up, now throw those bloody scales away, they're the devil's work. Use a mirror, as depending on your composition, weight is irrelevant."

James has quit smoking after 27 years to be healthier for daughter Ella

Another warned: "Don't go [expletive] crazy removing all the foods from your diet. Small sustainable changes for the win every time."

Meanwhile, a third person in a similar situation said: "It's hard to start with. But stick at it! Good luck. For a bloke your size that weight is nothing, just praise yourself for stopping smoking!"

James and Ola Jordan would love to expand their family

James' health kick comes after the star and his wife Ola chatted to HELLO! about their desire to expand their family and give little Ella a sibling.

"It's not that easy for us, and that is a tough reality. We're keeping our fingers crossed that one day we'll be expecting again," James told us.

However, the pair, who went through IVF to have Ella, insisted they were happy with their little family unit. Ola said: "Ella was a blessing for us, she's amazing. Everything about parenthood is so special. It's definitely hard though!"