Vogue Williams shares rare video of toddler Gigi chatting – watch cute clip Little Gigi is going to be a big sister!

It's all go in the household of Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews right now! The pregnant mum-of-two is busy preparing for Christmas and she just shared the most adorable video with her Instagram fans.

Vogue posted a rare clip of her 17-month-old daughter Gigi talking as she stood by a table in the family's very festive-looking lounge. "Mama, Dada!" says the cute tot all dressed in pink.

WATCH: Toddler Gigi chats to mum and dad

Sweet Gigi chats on camera

In another video, Gigi chases mum around the house with a dinosaur puppet on her hand.

The toddler phase is definitely one of the sweetest ages when little ones babble away, but even Vogue admits it can wear you out! Sharing a snap of Gigi and big brother Theodore sitting together on the sofa, she wrote: "Seriously hard work today… wow," before adding: "But also vvvvv cute!"

The family have an exciting year ahead as Vogue and Spencer prepare to welcome their third child. The couple recently revealed the baby's gender to HELLO!, telling us: "We're having a little boy!"

The happy news means eldest son Theodore's Christmas wish for a baby brother has been granted.

"My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So he's delighted," said Vogue, who is due in the spring.

Vogue and Spencer are having another baby!

The family are spending Christmas at their dream home in Vogue's native Howth, Ireland.

The presenter and podcaster said: "We're hosting Christmas – we're hoping it will be a full house, provided Covid guidelines don't change at the last minute. There's a lot to do when you’re having a lot of people over. I did the drinks run yesterday – of course, none of it's for me – and the turkey is ordered. Spenny's going to cook on the day. It’s going to be lovely."

