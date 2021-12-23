﻿
Vogue Williams shares rare video of toddler Gigi chatting – watch cute clip

Little Gigi is going to be a big sister!

It's all go in the household of Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews right now! The pregnant mum-of-two is busy preparing for Christmas and she just shared the most adorable video with her Instagram fans.

Vogue posted a rare clip of her 17-month-old daughter Gigi talking as she stood by a table in the family's very festive-looking lounge. "Mama, Dada!" says the cute tot all dressed in pink.

WATCH: Toddler Gigi chats to mum and dad

baby-gigi

Sweet Gigi chats on camera

In another video, Gigi chases mum around the house with a dinosaur puppet on her hand.

The toddler phase is definitely one of the sweetest ages when little ones babble away, but even Vogue admits it can wear you out! Sharing a snap of Gigi and big brother Theodore sitting together on the sofa, she wrote: "Seriously hard work today… wow," before adding: "But also vvvvv cute!"

kids-sofa

The family have an exciting year ahead as Vogue and Spencer prepare to welcome their third child. The couple recently revealed the baby's gender to HELLO!, telling us: "We're having a little boy!"

The happy news means eldest son Theodore's Christmas wish for a baby brother has been granted.

"My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So he's delighted," said Vogue, who is due in the spring.

vogue-family

Vogue and Spencer are having another baby!

The family are spending Christmas at their dream home in Vogue's native Howth, Ireland.

The presenter and podcaster said: "We're hosting Christmas – we're hoping it will be a full house, provided Covid guidelines don't change at the last minute. There's a lot to do when you’re having a lot of people over. I did the drinks run yesterday – of course, none of it's for me – and the turkey is ordered. Spenny's going to cook on the day. It’s going to be lovely."

