Vogue Williams makes surprising royal revelation about daughter Gigi's future

Vogue Williams has made a surprising revelation during a podcast with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, and it involves a connection to the royal family! Chatting on the Spencer & Vogue podcast, Jamie brought up a scenario that no parent wants to think about – and it quickly turned into a jovial disagreement.

Jamie said: "God forbid you guys died, god forbid…I take Gigi. Yes, I do. I get Gigi."

"Gigi is mine," replied Vogue laughing, before saying she thinks Gigi's godfather Jamie would probably forget her daughter and leave her somewhere if she were in his charge!

The Heart FM host continued: "I think it would go, maybe my parents or Spenny's parents, or then my sister or then Spenny's brother…"

Vogue's husband Spencer Matthews is brother to James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton – the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge. So in the sad event of Vogue and Spencer's death, little Gigi could be cared for by a very royally connected couple.

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews

Vogue posted the following caption on her Instagram page beside the video: "Jamie is already plotting my death!! As godfather @jamielaing wants Gigi, but only for likes [smiling emoji] let me know what you think of the new poddy, Jamie and Vogue… Spen has just completed his third marathon in three days in the middle of the Sahara, 51 degree heat. No better place for him I say! I joke, feeling v proud, halfway there!"

Jamie Laing of Made in Chelsea fame

Fans absolutely loved Vogue and Jamie's podcast together, with one telling the star: "Jamie & Vogue podcast - now this was brilliant. Love it!!!!! Please do it again!!!" Another said: "Jamie and Gigi, the next podcast surely."

The adorable Gigi

However, one follower did point out that Vogue and Spencer's other child, Theodore, didn't get a mention. "What about Theodore? Jamie wouldn’t be quick enough for him I’d say," wrote a fan.

We have to agree, this is one funny podcast – and we can totally see Gigi in a mini tiara at royal functions. Vogue, please dress her up like this anyway!