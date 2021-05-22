Glowing Perrie Edwards displays bare baby bump for funny home workout The Little Mix star is expecting her first child

Perrie Edwards is doing her best to keep in shape but also enjoy little luxuries now that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Little Mix singer posted a funny video to her Instagram Stories on Friday, which saw her display her blossoming bare baby bump while enjoying a different kind of workout.

Perrie looked gorgeous in a white crop top and grey pair of leggings as she marched on the spot near her mum, Debbie.

WATCH: Perrie Edwards shows off bare baby bump for funny home workout

In one clip, Perrie gives out a little sigh as she pans the camera to her mum and says: "It's been a hard workout hasn't it, Debs?"

Turning the camera back on herself, Perrie reveals that she's actually eating an ice cream whilst marching – talk about multi-tasking!

Captioning the clip, Perrie wrote: "Life is all about balance. March with ya ice cream."

Perrie enjoyed an ice cream with her exercise

A second clip sees Perrie pan the camera down her body to show off her growing belly before she takes a bite out of her delicious-looking treat. "It's all about balance!" she added before giggling.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed that she and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared similar posts on their respective Instagram accounts. The first black-and-white, artsy snap showed a close-up of Perrie's bare bump, while a second was of the couple laughing and smiling with Alex resting his hands on his girlfriend's tummy.

Perrie is expecting her first child later this year

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," Perrie, 27, wrote. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Liverpool football player Alex, who is also the same age, captioned his post: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

Perrie and Alex's exciting baby news came just days after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also announced her first pregnancy. She shared her happy news on Instagram too, posting a snapshot showing her revealing her baby bump.

