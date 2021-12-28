Stacey Solomon has revealed she had a heartbreaking Christmas after her 11-year-old dog, Theo, sadly passed away on Boxing Day in her arms.

SEE: Stacey Solomon's miracle pressure washer is 49% off in the Amazon sale

Taking to Instagram to share the sad news, the mother-of-four opened her heart to fans and penned her thoughts on how she, fiancé Joe Swash, and their children were coping with the news after their chihuahua passed away. Sharing several heartwarming photos and videos of her beloved pup, Stacey admitted she was "totally lost" without her canine companion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals daughter Rose's adorable milestone

"Sweet dreams Theo," the Loose Women star captioned her heartfelt post, which was flooded with comments from supportive fans and friends.

"Awwww I’m so sorry babe! Sending love", wrote X Factor star Alexandra Burke, while Radio 1 DJ Mollie King penned: "I’m so sorry Stacey! Sending you so much love."

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals 'strict' house rules at £1.2m home Pickle Cottage

PHOTOS: Stacey Solomon gave birth at home - inside flamboyant £1.2m Pickle Cottage

Stacey is heartbroken over the loss of her dog Theo

"The best friend we could have ever wished for," Stacey continued. "Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty."

Admitting Theo came into her life at a time where she "needed her most", the 32-year-old star thanked her furry friend for "protecting [her] and the boys when [they] needed it most".

Though Stacey and Joe's son Rex is only two, the star insisted that her sons Rex, Zachary and Leighton will "never forget" the memories their dog brought to their home.

"Thank you for loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister Rose," Stacey continued, referring to her two-month-old daughter who was born in October this year.

Theo passed away on Boxing Day

Doting mother Stacey adores her pets, and even takes her dogs on holidays with her when she's able to.

Earlier this year, the star revealed her heartbreak when the family were unable to bring their beloved pet dog Theo on holiday with them as the little pooch "gets travel sick" and "can't do long journeys".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.