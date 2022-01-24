Helen George's fans are all saying the same thing about her sweet daughters The Call the Midwife star recently welcomed a baby girl

Actress Helen George has melted fans' hearts with her latest Instagram post, revealing some beautiful artwork gifted to her two daughters.

The Call the Midwife star took to her social media page to share a photo of two prints featuring her daughters' pretty names – and they are absolutely stunning.

Helen and partner Jack Ashton are parents to little girl Wren Ivy, age four, and their two-month-old baby daughter Lark. Currently in the newborn stage with tiny Lark, the actress adored the prints made with delicate dried flowers.

The mum-of-two wrote: "The most beautiful prints for our birds. Thank you @wilderandwren," to which the company Wilder & Wren replied: "I loved making them for your girls xx."

The pretty flower prints

Helen's fans loved the prints too and were full of compliments for the star, as well as gushing over her choice of baby names.

"Such pretty names for your girls," wrote one fan, while another said, "Those are lovely and such unusual names." A third told Helen: "So beautiful and such lovely names."

We have to agree: Wren and Lark are such sweet, unique names – we're sure Helen has started a new trend with the cool monikers.

Actress Helen George and baby Lark

As for the stunning prints, Wilder & Wren is run by Dorset-based petal presser and artist, Beth Kendall, whose work gives a contemporary and bohemian twist to the old craft of flower pressing.

Her designs are inspired by "nature, folklore, Greek and Roman mythology, Victorian floriography, motherhood and femininity," says her website, with customised pressed wildflower name prints priced from £25.

The prints are bound to look adorable in the bedrooms of Wren and Lark.

Big sister Wren in baby Lark's bedroom

Only recently, Helen shared a photo of little Lark's nursery which features red and white striped wallpaper and a 'Toniebox' music player.

The actress wrote: "The Toniebox has become pretty important in our house, a massive part of Wren’s bedtime routine which we’re now introducing to the baby. I’ve lost count of how many of these I’ve given to friends and family over the years as gifts. Wren’s current favourite Tonie is Paddington, and I’m a sucker for Matthew Macfadyen’s dulcet tones reading The Snowman."

