Call the Midwife's Helen George finally confirms newborn baby's adorable name

Call the Midwife star Helen George has finally confirmed the name of her second child, whom she welcomed with partner Jack Ashton last month. Taking to Instagram on Monday to share a new photo with her newborn daughter, the actress revealed she had named her Lark.

"Our second little bird. This is Lark," she told followers. "We should probably stop there so we don’t end up with a Goose." The name is a fitting choice for the family as the couple's eldest daughter is called Wren Ivy.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Ah congratulations [heart emoji] what a pretty name xx." Another remarked: "What a beauty she is too! X." A third post read: "How absolutely perfect and her name is just lovely." One other follower stated: "Beautiful x lots of love to you all x."

It's been over two weeks since Helen revealed that she had welcomed a new arrival via Instagram. She posted a message in honour of her partner Jack's birthday.

It read: "Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn't cross my legs any longer Xxx."

Helen uploaded this sweet snap with baby Lark

When the star announced that she was pregnant, she originally said the baby was due this month, so it seems the tiny tot made a slightly early arrival! Helen and Jack have not yet revealed whether four-year-old Wren has a baby brother or sister and have yet to share the baby's name.

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the beloved BBC period drama when production took place in South Africa. The actress stars as Trixie Franklin in the beloved period drama, while Jack used to play Reverend Tom Hereward.

