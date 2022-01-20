Helen Skelton reveals a look inside her sons' epic bedroom – and it even has a climbing wall The mum-of-three introduced daughter Elsie Kate in HELLO! magazine

Helen Skelton is known for her love of adventure, and it looks to be something she has already passed on to her children judging by the décor in her sons' bedroom.

The former Blue Peter host shared a peek inside her family home as she introduced newborn daughter Elsie Kate in the new issue of HELLO! magazine, and she has created a fun space for her sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four, to play in.

Sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from the photo shoot on Instagram on Thursday, Helen revealed her sons' bedroom includes its own climbing wall designed to look like a tree in one corner, with the pair seen clambering on it behind her as she sat on the floor with her baby girl.

A personalised wooden toy chest with Ernie's name sits on the floor alongside it, while a height growth chart with an ocean print hangs on the wall.

Helen Skelton's sons have a climbing wall in their home

Unsurprisingly, the feature attracted a lot of attention from Helen's followers, with one commenting: "Loving the climbing wall." Another wrote: "Such cool boys on their climbing wall."

Helen also revealed that she and her husband Richie Myler have designed a special space for their sons within Elsie's nursery - a "reading tent" with a faux fur rug and cushions on the floor where they can spend time with their baby sister.

Ernie and Louis have their own reading tent in Elsie's nursery

Baby Elsie was born on 28 December, and Helen revealed her sons helped to choose her name. "The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning," she told HELLO! magazine.

The mum-of-three added: "We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

