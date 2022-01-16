Helen Skelton reveals baby’s gender and special meaning behind name - EXCLUSIVE Little Elsie was born on 28 December

In her first interview and photoshoot since welcoming her third child, Helen Skelton reveals in HELLO! magazine that she has had a little girl and her name is Elsie Kate.

With challenge-loving TV star Helen for a mum, Leeds Rhino rugby league player Richie Myler as her dad, and two rough and tumble big brothers – Ernie, six, and Louis, four – the future is likely to be epic.

"If Elsie is outdoorsy and adventurous, that's great," says 38-year-old Helen, who is well known to viewers of BBC1's Countryfile as well as hosting Channel 5's This Week on the Farm, as she reveals her daughter was born on 28 December.

"If it turns out she wants to sit inside and do other stuff as she grows up, that's cool too.

Helen's daughter Elsie Kate was born on 28 December

"I am a great believer in doing what makes you happy. I was brought up on a farm, and my mum and dad never pushed me into anything, but always instilled in me the belief that if you want to do something then go for it."

Elsie's big brothers had a say in choosing her name.

"The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning."

This is Helen and Richie's third child together

She adds: "We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

Because they already have two boys, many people thought they were expecting a third child in the hope of having a girl. "But it wasn't like that for us," Helen tells HELLO!. "We just wanted more children and we wanted the surprise." Even though they decided not to find out, Helen was so sure she was having a daughter that she painted the nursery pink.

Elsie was born three days before her due date

"I was convinced I was having a girl," says Helen. "Now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough."

Of dad Richie, 31, she reveals: "He is buzzing. All his mates have said to him how daughters are always daddy’s little girls."

The little girl outweighed her brothers at birth, at 7lb 8oz. "Louis was just 5.6lb and Ernie was 7lb," says Helen. "I thought she'd be small, but she is my biggest bubba!"

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.