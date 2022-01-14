Helen Skelton looks stylish in jeans and blazer as she glams up to introduce baby to friends The star welcomed her third child two weeks ago

Helen Skelton is looking better than ever, and that was clear to see on Thursday as she stepped out with her newborn baby for a special outing with her closest friends.

Just two weeks after welcoming her third child with husband Richie Myler, the Countryfile presenter glammed up for an afternoon tea with her girlfriends.

"Two weeks of adventures with you. Making the most of the newborn sleepy, milky phase and loving showing you off. Thanks for the wheels @micralite_ happy baby =happy mum (they've kindly sent me a discount code HELEN10 if you're after one). #grateful #newborn #mumlife #baby #micralite #micralitegetgo #afternoontea #micraliteadventures #gift," she wrote alongside the picture.

The photo showed the 38-year-old posing outside Bettys Café Tea Rooms in Harrogate whilst holding on to the baby's pram and looking stylish in a pair of jeans, a green blouse and a black blazer.

The star introduced her newborn baby to friends on Thursday

The new mum completed the look with a black cross-body bag and grey boots.

In her Stories, Helen shared several photos taken during the fun meeting and showed all her friends having a good time whilst one held her baby in her arms.

"Showing you off," she simply wrote alongside another picture of herself and the pram.

One of the pictures showed her baby being cuddled by one of her friends

The TV star announced her baby's birth two weeks ago, sharing a sweet photo of her husband Richie carrying their third child out of the hospital in a car seat.

"(Pic from earlier this week - just haven't posted partly because my mam likes the family what's apps to be ahead of insta but mainly because I am still failing to find appropriate words of thanks for our @nhsengland @nhsmillion.... legends the blooming lot of them)," she revealed at the time.

The couple are yet to confirm any more details about their new arrival.