Frankie Bridge has admitted that she often feels broody - but she isn't sure whether she is ready for baby number three.

The Saturdays star is already a doting mum to two sons, Parker, eight, and Carter, six, both of whom she shares with husband Wayne Bridge.

"I'm always broody, but it doesn't mean I'm gonna have one - and Wayne definitely doesn't want another," she told Fabulous Magazine. "I like the idea of it, but the reality is different."

Asked whether she would love to have a daughter, Frankie added: "I'm not fussed about [having a girl]. Would it be nice to have a girl, to experience it? Yes, of course, but I don't have this big yearning.

"And things get confusing when you've got more than two children - cars are a nightmare and I've only got two hands. It stresses me out, the thought of putting someone else into our calendar."

Wayne and Frankie with their two sons

The 33-year-old has previously said she would love to give her sons a brother or sister in the future. During an 'ask me anything' on Instagram in 2020, fans were quick to inquire about whether Frankie's sister Victoria Cook's, also known as Tor, pregnancy had impacted her plans for baby number three.

"Would you have another baby now Tor's made you broody?" asked one of her followers, and she replied: "I'm always broody!" next to a snap of her cuddling her sister's blossoming bump.

The doting mum-of-two continued: "But 3 is a big jump in so many ways! I'm always changing my mind. @mrstorcook makes pregnancy look a lot cuter than I ever did! I can't wait to meet the babies!!!"

