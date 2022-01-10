Frankie Bridge showcases toned figure as she amps up her fitness after exotic holiday The Loose Women panellist is back at home

After an amazing few days in the Maldives with her family, Frankie Bridge has revealed she is back home and ready to return to her usual fitness routine.

Sharing a snap on Instagram Stories from her home gym over the weekend, the I'm A Celebrity star looked flawless as she slipped into her workout gear, consisting of black leggings and a grey sports bra.

Despite looking toned and sculpted, Frankie covered up with a white oversized hoodie and slicked her blonde tinted hair back into a tight bun. "Not quite the same view… but we move," she simply remarked.

Frankie and her husband Wayne flew to the Maldives with their children after Christmas and revealed in a post ahead of New Year's Eve that the holiday was a last-minute decision.

Over the past week or so, the couple have been documenting their exotic travels by sharing lots of pictures with their fans. "We left a piece of our heart in the Maldives [heart emoji] #holiday #family," Frankie said alongside a series of snaps.

Frankie shared this snap over the weekend

During a recent chat with HELLO! following her stint on I'm A Celebrity, Frankie confessed she would love to make the Maldives her family's next holiday destination – and it seems like her dream really did come true!

"I feel like the Maldives would be amazing because it's just so far away and quiet," she shared. "I just want to keep Wayne and the boys to myself and that's it, have no one else around."

"I just felt like when I came out the castle, I just really wanted to go away with Wayne and the kids," she added. "I just want to be off somewhere really quiet and hot because I've been so cold for so long. I'm hoping that we might manage to make that work at some point."

