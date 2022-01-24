Frankie Bridge addresses Loose Women feuds and details 'nerves' over clashing with co-stars The Saturdays singer is one of Loose Women's newest recruits

Frankie Bridge has addressed the recent rumours surrounding her Loose Women colleagues following the alleged feuds that are happening behind the scenes.

The 33-year-old, who is famed for being part of The Saturdays, joined the ITV daytime show as a regular panellist in 2020, and has since become a firm favourite on the panel.

However, in recent weeks, drama has been brewing backstage. It had been reported that a number of Coleen Nolan's colleagues had refused to work with her; the star has since confirmed she is taking legal action.

While Saira Khan, Brenda Edwards, Janet Street-Porter, Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch have all since defended Coleen, fellow pannelist Nadia Sawalha has chosen not to comment on the rumours.

Now, during a new interview, Frankie has lifted the lid and confessed she has yet to experience any "feuds" despite her concerns when she first joined the lunchtime show.

Frankie has spoken out about the Loose Women drama

"My friends asked me about [the rumoured rows]," she told Fabulous Magazine. "I genuinely don't experience it or see it. When I first went on the show, I was nervous because I've read about all these feuds."

She added: "Everyone always wants women to fight and it's a real shame that it undoes all the good that Loose Women does. While we laugh and talk about silly subjects, we also talk about really important subjects.

"I get on [with everyone]. There's not one person that I would say: 'Don't put me on with them.' Even during a heated debate on the show, during the break everyone's fine. So I don't know if it's true or not, but I've just never experienced it. I get on really well with Coleen."

