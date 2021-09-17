Frankie Bridge discusses third baby with husband Wayne – and his reaction is brilliant The couple share two sons

Frankie Bridge has been open about wanting to expand her family, but her husband Wayne had the most hilarious reaction when she brought up the topic on Friday.

The Loose Women star shared the funny exchange between the couple on her Instagram Stories, revealing exactly how Wayne feels about welcoming another baby right now.

Frankie's WhatsApp message to Wayne read: "Still not time for one more baby?"

And Wayne replied: "What's happened."

His wife continued: "What do you mean? I was just checking.

"You know. Just in case you woke up this morning and thought yeah."

His sarcastic response simply read: "That was my first thought," and Frankie responded: "See I know you so well."

Frankie showed off their hilarious exchange

The Saturdays singer and the former footballer already share sons Parker, seven, and Carter, six, who both recently returned to school. She previously made it clear that she would love to give her sons a brother or sister in the future.

During an 'ask me anything' on Instagram in 2020, fans were quick to inquire about whether Frankie's sister Victoria Cook's, also known as Tor, pregnancy had impacted her plans for baby number three.

"Would you have another baby now Tor's made you broody?" asked one of her followers, and she replied: "I'm always broody!" next to a snap of her cuddling her sister's blossoming bump.

Frankie and Wayne's two sons Parker and Carter

The doting mum-of-two continued: "But 3 is a big jump in so many ways! I'm always changing my mind. @mrstorcook makes pregnancy look a lot cuter than I ever did! I can't wait to meet the babies!!!"

She also recently opened up about parenting during an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of the release of her new book, Grow: Motherhood, Mental Health and Me.

"Motherhood is sold to us as perfect, the best moment of your life, and that’s not always the case," said Frankie, 32.

"I want to drop the shame and negativity of that and for women to feel they can open up and say, 'Actually, this isn't all it's cracked up to be.' And that doesn’t mean you don’t love your child."

