Paris Hilton looks incredible in first wedding photo after multi-million dollar marriage to Carter Reum Nothing but the best!

Paris Hilton delighted fans by sharing the first photo from her wedding to Carter Reum on Friday morning.

The couple tied the knot on 11 November in a lavish celebration at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate where the bride wore the most incredible Oscar de la Renta gown.

MORE: The $61.5million mansion set to host Paris Hilton's wedding

While the run-up to their nuptials was teased by the bride, when it came to the expected date of their ceremony all of their fans were on tenterhooks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most amazing exclusive HELLO! weddings

Paris finally gave her social media followers what they were hoping for when she posted a snapshot on Instagram wearing.

"My forever begins today... 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum," she captioned a shot of herself showing the top part of her dress.

The couple said, 'I Do', in front of a crowd of friends and family, and her bridesmaids, who wore Alice + Olivia, included Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (the wife of Paris' brother Barron Hilton II), Kim Richard's daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

RELATED: Celebrity engagement rings that broke the internet: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more

PHOTOS: 18 celebrity brides with multiple wedding dresses – beautiful photos

The 40-year-old got engaged to Carter back in February 2021, revealing that her entrepreneur beau got down on one knee during a "special trip" to a "tropical paradise".

Writing on social media, she said: "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise.

MORE: 15 celebrity Christmas engagements that are too romantic for words

"As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever.

Paris had a ball at her Bridal Brunch ahead of her wedding

"There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."

Paris was presented with a jaw-dropping engagement ring which was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told HELLO! that the one-of-a-kind piece of jewellery would have been a "gargantuan undertaking by the jeweler" and estimated it is worth $3million.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.