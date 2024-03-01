How royal children George, Charlotte and Louis are spending their 'busy' days while Princess Kate recuperates

It's been quite an unsettling time for the Wales family of late, with Princess Kate recovering from abdominal surgery and Prince William's father King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Kate, 42, is recuperating at home since being discharged from the hospital on 29 January after a 13-day stay at the private London Clinic and will not attend official royal engagements until after Easter.

After a stay at the family's countryside residence of Anmer Hall in Norfolk for the February half term, William, Kate and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are now back in their Windsor home.

WATCH: Prince William is an attentive dad to George, Charlotte and Louis

How though, are the three children spending their time while their mum rests and dad is busy with royal duties?

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "George, Charlotte and Louis are all currently enrolled at Lambrook school in nearby Berkshire so they will be busy with their schoolwork and extra-curricular activities.

"The Prince of Wales temporarily stepped back from his royal duties to help care for his wife and their children, and we know how important ordinarily it is for the Prince and Princess to be hands-on parents and do the school run etc., so Prince William is likely being given some extra support from the children's nanny and in-laws."

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold hands following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Princess Kate, whose last public outing was with the royal family on Christmas Day, is known to be a doting mother, so she'll likely be missing being so involved in her children's day-to-day lives while she recovers.

Danielle adds: "While we know that Kate is usually very active with her children (in the past saying that she loves jumping on the trampoline with them before school), given her abdominal surgery, she's unlikely to be very physically active with them as she recovers, but may be joining them for gentle walks."

© Getty William and Kate attend the 2023 BAFTAs

The exact details of the Princess' condition have not been revealed, however, the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

In a statement, the Palace said earlier this month: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Maria is a Norland nanny

William has a good support network at home, with help from the children's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath and has worked for the royals since 2014.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also very hands-on with their grandchildren George, Charlotte, and Louis. The Middletons live in Bucklebury village about 40 minutes' drive away from the Wales' family home, Adelaide Cottage.

© Shutterstock The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

Four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage sits on the Windsor Home Park estate, beside Windsor Castle, to which the family can walk in around 10 minutes. With the cottage's pretty garden and vast estate grounds on the doorstep, there is plenty of space for the royal children to play.

As spring approaches and the long school Easter holiday – which is a three-week break at their school Lambrook – we imagine they will spend much of their time outdoors together.