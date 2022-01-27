Rachel Riley shares hilarious parenting confession - and it's so relatable The Countdown star shares two young daughters with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are adjusting to life as a family of four, but the professional dancer's latest antics has left the Countdown star somewhat puzzled.

Sharing her daily bedtime routine with her Twitter followers, Rachel confessed she was surprised to see her husband Pasha watching a horror film with baby Noa fast asleep in his arms.

WATCH: Rachel Riley gushes about being a mum-of-two

"Every night I come down from putting the toddler down, Pasha is cuddling the sleepy newborn and watching something relaxing at the end of the day, always of a similar theme," she said. "Tonight, some kind of mutated zombie bear just got shot… boy films are weird."

Fans were quick to comment, with many sympathising with Pasha. "Give him a break he has 20 years ahead of him forced to watch Frozen etc then whatever girls watch," tweeted one fan.

Another made a football-related joke, writing: "Wait until Rachel makes him watch the 2013-14 season review (with bonus dvd footage of Fellaini)" - to which Rachel quipped: "Poor boy only met me in the Moyes years, Fellaini was the highlight for a while."

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly back in 2013

One other person wrote: "90% of the time my other half walks in on me watching TV late at night it's Cats does Countdown... so we're not all weird."

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, are doting parents to two-month-old Noa and two-year-old Maven. Speaking recently to chat show host Lorraine Kelly, Rachel confessed: "I'm in that new mum daze. I've got two little girls now. Noa's two weeks old, so she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.

Rachel tweeted this funny post

"When we introduced her [Maven] to her [Noa], she checked her tummy because she was telling us that she had a baby in her tummy - so she was like, 'It's out now.' That's good to know, painless for her."

She continued: "She's absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."

