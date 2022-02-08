Busy Philipps inundated with love as she shares adorable pictures of child Birdie The two seem attached at the hip

Busy Philipps has a twin in the house! The star delighted fans this morning when she shared side by side images of her and her child Birdie's seventh grade school pictures.

Fans of Busy simply cannot believe just how grown up Birdie is, and how identical they are to their actress mother. With the same short blonde hair, adorable smile, and classic school photo blue background, the two are indistinguishable.

Busy's comment section was flooded with compliments and admiration for the mother and child, writing of Birdie: "They are radiant," and "Birdie shines from the inside out."

WATCH: Busy's emotional reunion with her family

While someone commented: "The cutest- both of you!" actress Christa B. Miller cheekily said: "Umm….Busy? Birdie is a teensy cooler?"

Busy has two kids with husband Marc Silverstein, who she married in 2007. Her eldest is Birdie, who is 13, and their little sister is Cricket Pearl, who is eight-years-old.

Busy and Birdie couldn't look more alike

Ever the supportive mom, Busy recently shared a tribute to Birdie on Instagram and opened up about the struggles of being a student and being a parent to a student during the ongoing pandemic.

Sharing a series of pictures of Birdie where they couldn't stop smiling, the Cougar Town actress detailed the child's latest homework, which turned into a total obsession for Birdie: reading and watching The Hunger Games series. Busy wrote of Birdie: "Like most things, if Birdie gets into something, they get WAY into them."

She showed pictures of Birdie "scream laughing" as they wore a variety of t-shirts featuring photos of one of the series' main characters, Peeta, who was played by Josh Hutcherson. Busy admitted that they certainly have a type when it comes to fictional characters, mainly "every other non toxic male tv character."

Birdie wearing the Hunger Games themed t-shirt they made

In the lengthy tribute to Birdie, the star commended her kid's English teacher for extending a school deadline, questioning: "How is anyone holding anyone else – especially kids – to deadlines right now? Or to pre-pandemic standards of productivity?" She reminded her followers, and herself, that it is okay to sometimes let a deadline pass and that people should just do the best that they can.

