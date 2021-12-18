Busy Philipps and husband shed tears of pride and joy over oldest child The couple couldn't hold it together

It was a very emotional day for Busy Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, who were left in floods of tears due to their child, Birdie.

The Girls5eva star shared an update with her social media followers and showcased their tearful reaction to watching their first non-binary acting role in With Love.

Alongside a photo of them both welling up, Busy wrote: "Nbd. Just 2 parents crying with joy and pride and relief and gratitude and LOVE for the spirit and resilience of their incredible kid after watching said kid's acting debut on @withloveonprime."

She then asked: Have you watched it? How good was the Bird?! I know I'm their mom but I think Birdie's A NATURAL (I don't think they’re a mini me, btw- I think there's never been anyone like Birdie Silverstein before, onscreen or off)."

Fans shared their love for Birdie, 13, too and their parental reaction when they wrote: "Love this photo. If this doesn’t sum up parenting, I don’t know what does," and, "so, so, so good. So proud."

With Love is an American television series which follows two siblings on a mission to find love.

They had a very proud parenting moment

Birdie came out to Busy as non-binary earlier this year and the actress told ET, her child was "the coolest," before explaining the chat they had about Birdie using they/them pronouns.

"Birdie had discussed it with me. They had come to me and were like, 'You can talk about me, my queerness, and my pronouns on your podcast,'. I was like, 'Well, are you sure? Let's discuss it.'"

Busy and Marc have two children

When they went public with their conversations, Busy was shocked by some of the negativity they faced. But Bridie took it all in their stride.

Birdie told her, "Mom, you thought everybody was going to be real nice about it? No, this is the world we live in... I'm so glad you did it because... I don't have to explain myself over and over again to people. You did me a favor."

