Kym Marsh celebrates amazing baby news: 'I am gonna be a YaYa again' The former One Show star had some great news to share

Kym Marsh was "bursting" with excitement as she shared the amazing news that her son and his fiancée were expecting their first child together.

The former One Show star shared a photo of a calendar on the month of August, when the baby is due, alongside three photos of baby scans, a cuddly, and a white baby top that read: "Baby Cunliffe." She also shared a photo of her son, David, alongside his fiancée Courtney, holding up a photo of their baby scan.

In her caption, Kym enthused: "I have been bursting to share this news for AGES!!!! I'm so very proud to announce I am gonna be a 'YaYa' again!!!

"My wonderful son @cunliffe890 and his equally wonderful fiancée @courtneyleac are expecting their first child in August! I am so very proud of you both and I cannot wait to meet my newest grandchild!! I love you all so much."

Her fans were quick to respond to the joyous news, including friend Helen Flanagan who commented: "Congratulations darling," and another added: "Aw congratulations to you all."

A third added: "I'm ecstatic for you guys! Aww David will be the best daddy," and a fourth posted: "Ahhhhh this is amazing news."

Kym will become a grandmother for the second time

Many others simply wrote "congratulations" as they revelled in the baby news.

Kym is a mother-of-four, and shares two children, David and Emilie, who she shares with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe, and daughter Polly that she shares with ex-husband Jamie Lomas. Sadly their son, Archie, was born prematurely and died shortly after birth.

The former Coronation Street actress is already a grandmother after her daughter Emilie welcomed a son in 2019.

The star's firstborn will become a dad for the first time

The happy news comes after a difficult year for the presenter as her father, Dave was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Appearing on Morning Live, the 45-year-old broke down in tears after watching a clip with her dad, 76, where they spoke about his battle with terminal prostate cancer.

After the show, Kym tweeted: "Thank you so much for all of your very kind messages of support today about my brave and wonderful daddy @Davestheman113 and his fight with prostate cancer.

