Busy Philipps is almost unrecongizable after bold makeover The Girls5eva star looks so different

Busy Philipps might be feeling the chill of the New York weather right now, but she's turning up the heat in other ways.

The star switched out her long blonde locks for a new do on Wednesday - and we love it.

MORE: Busy Philipps bikini photo causes concern from her mom after fans notice same thing

Busy took to her Instagram stories with a selfie which looked so different we weren't even sure it was her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Busy Philipps emotional reunion with family

In the image, Busy wore a face mask and her green eyes peeked out over the top - but it was her hair which truly turned heads.

The mom-of-two opted for a sleek, brunette hairstyle which suited her down to the ground.

While she didn't reveal if it was a wig or real, the darker hues suited her.

MORE: Busy's skin-tight ski-wear leaves little to the imagination

SEE: Busy Philipps posts flirty bathtub selfie but she's not alone

In the first picture - in which she was wearing the mask - she teased: "Who is she?" and then followed it up with the reveal.

Busy left fans guessing

Busy looked snuggly in white earmuffs and a fluffy winter coat too as she admitted: "Trying to warm up in the car for 5 mins."

It's clear Busy is struggling with the colder climate, having left Los Angeles to work in NY, but she's also loving spending time with her family in the Big Apple.

MORE: Busy Philipps is a vision in retro bikini top with a twist

SEE: Busy Philipps dancing in her underwear has to be seen to be believed

She's shared numerous photos of her children, Birdie and Cricket, at their plush apartment and recently also shed tears of joy with her husband, Marc Silverstein, over their oldest.

Busy showcased their tearful reaction to watching Birdie's first non-binary acting role in With Love.

Busy suits her brunette hairdo

Alongside a photo of them both welling up, Busy wrote: "Nbd. Just 2 parents crying with joy and pride and relief and gratitude and LOVE for the spirit and resilience of their incredible kid after watching said kid's acting debut on @withloveonprime."

She then asked: Have you watched it? How good was the Bird?! I know I'm their mom but I think Birdie's A NATURAL (I don't think they’re a mini me, btw- I think there's never been anyone like Birdie Silverstein before, onscreen or off)."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.