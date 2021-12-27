Busy Philipps' child Birdie makes major fashion statement – and fans love it

Busy Philipps delighted fans when she revealed her eldest child Birdie had stolen her Christmas outfit – and looked way better in it than she ever could.

The Cougar Town star took to Instagram to share an amazing photo of 13-year-old Birdie, who is non-binary, rocking a fabulous red velvet dress. The scarlet number was styled in the most incredible way complete with knee-high socks, chunky heels and a white polo neck – Victorian chic meets high fashion! They were seen carrying a black and white umbrella and modelling a pair of oversized shades in the fabulous snapshot.

Busy, 42, captioned the photo: "Birdie saw the @shopdoen dress I was planning to wear on Christmas and decided that they *needed* to wear it instead of me and honestly THEY WEREN'T WRONG."

The actress' fans were loving Birdie's style statement, with the likes of Selma Blair weighing in on the snap. The Cruel Intentions star commented: "True. So good. They look super rock star cool. You all rock. Miss you."

Another Instagram follower joked: "Isn't it the highest form of praise when your children actually want to wear your clothes?" while a third wrote: "They understood the assignment. Birdie looks dope."

Others praised Busy's parenting style, saying: "Omg!! Birdie is such a role model. love how you're empowering them....that's love and respect for your child as their own individual identity."

Busy also shared a photo of daughter Cricket, seven

Busy later shared a photo of her youngest child, seven-year-old daughter Cricket, playing a tiny guitar. She explained: "Meanwhile, Cricket's channelling of Kurt Vile continues with her favorite gift of the year, a small 'learning guitar' @tomberlinnnn get ready for some jam sessions in 2022."

Birdie came out to Busy and husband Marc Silverstein as non-binary earlier this year. The actress told ET, her child was "the coolest," before explaining the chat they had about Birdie using they/them pronouns.

Busy is a proud mom of two

"Birdie had discussed it with me. They had come to me and were like, 'You can talk about me, my queerness, and my pronouns on your podcast'. I was like, 'Well, are you sure? Let's discuss it.'"

When they went public with their conversations, Busy was shocked by some of the negativity they faced. But Bridie took it all in their stride.

Birdie told her: "Mom, you thought everybody was going to be real nice about it? No, this is the world we live in... I'm so glad you did it because... I don't have to explain myself over and over again to people. You did me a favor."

