Helen Skelton shared the sweetest throwback photo to Instagram on Wednesday, and she also penned a heartfelt tribute at the same time.

The Countryfile presenter took to the social media site to share a birthday message for one of her closest friends, and at the same time shared a previously unseen candid wedding snapshot – although it was from her friend's big day rather than her own!

The adorable photo showed the bride dancing in a traditional long white dress, while Helen wore a stylish printed V-neck dress and laughed as she helped to pick up the hem of her friend's gown.

She captioned the black-and-white shot: "Happy Birthday gorgeous @soulsbyjane… met you at primary, pestered you ever since. Proof that you don’t need to see good friends every week to have good times and better bonds… #friendship."

Elsie might have been a bit too busy to regularly catch up with her friends over the last few weeks, as she gave birth to her third child recently.

Helen shared the sweet wedding photo to Instagram

The stylish blonde and her husband, rugby player Richie Myler, welcomed baby Elsie at the end of December. They also share two sons: Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

A couple of days ago, Elsie shared the sweetest family photo which showed herself and her little girl cuddling while wearing matching knitted cream jumpers – how cute!

Helen and Richie are proud parents

The 38-year-old posted the image to Instagram, where she added the heart-melting caption: "Snug season [heart emoji] her pose says it all. STOP TAKING PICS OF ME MUM. But these are the days we try to press pause on and a pic feels like the next best thing #babygirl #thesearethedays #grateful #family #thebubble."

Her fans were quick to share their love for the photo and the sentiment, writing: "That's such a lovely picture Helen… moments to treasure," "Beautiful, cherish every second," and: "She’s so tiny and perfect."

