Kym Marsh's fans rally around as she pays tribute to late son Archie The former Coronation Street star marks a heartbreaking milestone

Kym Marsh, 45, shared a heartbreaking post on Friday to mark 13 years since she sadly lost her baby Archie at 21 weeks in her pregnancy. Her fans rallied around her providing words of support as she shared a post about her feelings.

"Sending you a hug," one wrote and: "Sending love to you and Jamie," penned another. A third added: "Thoughts are with you and your family, Kym. Keep making Archie proud xxx."

WATCH: Kym Marsh is reduced to tears live on TV

Others wished Archie a "Happy heavenly birthday" in the comments.

Kym's Instagram post, which was shared with her 493,000 followers, was a photograph of a rose plant, a candle and a small trinket box with an angel carved on the top.

The star has been open with her fans about her heartbreak

The former Coronation Street star opened up to her fans, writing: "Thirteen years. Thirteen years since I lost a piece of my heart that I will never get back. It still hurts so much, like it was yesterday. People say time is a healer, to a degree they are right, because in time you learn to move forward, you learn to accept what has happened, that life doesn’t stand still no matter how much you want it to. However, that pain never goes away. It’s always there."

She went on to write about her daughter Polly who was born after Archie passed. "I truly believe that you gave her to us! She was the light in that darkness, she still is! She is the brightest, funniest, most beautiful ball of energy I have ever known. She truly lit up our lives, I am forever grateful for her, and I know you are in her smile," the actress added.

The actress is going to be a grandmother for the second time

The post ended: "Happy birthday to the brightest star in our sky! We love you beyond words, we miss you every day and you are forever in our hearts. Keep flying high little man!"

Earlier this month Kym told her followers how she's going to be a grandmother again, as her son and his fiancée are expecting their first child together.

The former One Show star shared a photo of a calendar on the month of August, when the baby is due, alongside three photos of baby scans, a cuddly, and a white baby top that read: "Baby Cunliffe." She also shared a photo of her son, David, alongside his fiancée Courtney, holding up a photo of their baby scan.

