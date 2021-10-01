Kym Marsh has revealed the reason she has stepped back from Morning Live following a series of complications for her and her family.

Appearing via video link on Friday's show, the actress - who was temporarily replaced by Janette Manrara - explained that the absence was to allow her to "focus on my nearest and dearest".

WATCH: Kym Marsh reveals dad's cancer diagnosis

"You might have noticed I've not been around much since the end of July - well there’s been some very good reasons for that," she said. "I think it's fair to say the last few months have been ridiculously busy with one thing or another for me and my family."

Following her hernia operation this year, her father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. "We found out my dad has cancer and then we caught Covid," she said. "Everybody got it, we were like a house of dominos, it was horrible, it was a nasty cough for me and temperature."

Her daughter Polly suffered the most from the virus, at one point, her temperature shot up to nearly 40 degrees. "It was really scary because she was shivering but absolutely burning hot," revealed Kym. "She was panicking, 'Am I going to die mummy?' Because she's heard all this stuff on the news and it was terrifying for her."

She added: "I was supposed to go back to work and I couldn't go back to work and Polly had to stay home from school and I wasn't allowed to go and see dad so everything was shelved."

The TV star with her father

Of her dad's heartbreaking diagnosis in March earlier this year, Kym continued: "I've been off for the last few weeks and one of the reasons for that is because I want to be here for my dad and I need to be here to support my family and it was absolutely the right choice to make."

Despite the hardships, Kym went on to say there has been a slight glimmer of good news. "Dad's PSA levels often detected in high quantities when prostate cancer might be growing have responded to his medication," she said.

And now, Kym and her fiancé Scott Ratcliff have made the decision to bring their wedding forward so Dave can "walk her down the aisle".

