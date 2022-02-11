Adele made an appearance on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show and as well as addressing the drama around the postponement of her Vegas shows, she dropped a bombshell hint that she could be thinking about baby number two next year!

Discussing when the new sets would be rearranged, Adele commented: "It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

This comes after Adele sported a giant could-be-engagement ring at the BRIT Awards sparking engagement rumours with her beau Rich Paul. The couple went public with their relationship back in 2021 and fans have been on tenterhooks ever since.

The singer dedicated her awards to her son and ex-husband

Adele already has one child, and her son Angelo was born nine years ago. "I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son," she added.

During the interview, she also spoke out about co-parenting with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. "Our family is separated but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job," she proudly commented. Going on to say: "They are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon." How sweet!

The star has been seen wearing a large ring on her engagement finger

When Adele scooped two awards at the BRITS, she dedicated them to her son and ex-husband. "I want to thank everyone I work with but I want to dedicate this to my son, and to Simon, his dad, this album was all of our journey, not just mine," she said.

"I am very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album about something so personal, not many people do stuff like that anymore."

She added: "And my son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last over years, so it's for him."

The Graham Norton Show airs Friday 11 February BBC One at 10.35pm and is available on BBC iPlayer.

