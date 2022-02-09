Zoe Ball shares rare photo with daughter Nelly for special reason

Zoe Ball delighted fans this week when she shared a rare behind-the-scenes photo from home with her daughter Nelly, who is 12.

Taking to Instagram, the TV and radio presenter shared a sweet photo of herself and her youngest child cuddling up on the sofa as they watched the BRIT Awards – and they had a special family reason for doing so!

In the snapshot, Zoe put an arm around her daughter and made a peace sign with one hand as she grinned at the camera. Nelly snuggled into her mum as she gazed at the camera and the pair looked so cosy.

Zoe shared in the caption that the duo were watching the ceremony in the hope of catching a glimpse of her son Woody, 21, who is taking after his dad as a DJ.

She also posted a throwback photo of herself attending the BRITs in a slinky black dress in the '90s, sweetly writing: "How it started vs. how it’s going #brits… Nell & I keeping an eye out for @woody_cook."

Zoe and Nelly cuddled up together to watch The BRITs

"How very perfect," commented one fan, while another added; "Love it!" Zoe shares both her children with her ex-husband, Norman Cook, alias Fatboy Slim, who she divorced in 2016 after 17 years.

The two remain on good terms and in a heartfelt interview with Red magazine two years ago, the stylish blonde reflected on their relationship now.

Zoe is also mum to 21-year-old Woody

Calling Norman "such a good guy", the 49-year-old called him "the best dad" and went on: "It’s not always been easy and it’s taken time. He’s been through a lot, I’ve been through a lot, but now we’re in a great place as parents together."

The star shared that she and her ex often share their mutual pride in their children, saying: "We do sometimes look at them and go, 'Wow, despite what we’ve been through, we made it' because they’re brilliant kids."

