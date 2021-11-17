Ginger Zee and husband update fans with a big decision involving their children They have two young sons

Ginger Zee is an incredibly proud mom who regularly delights her fans by sharing photos and videos of her children, Adrian and Miles, on social media.

So, when the Good Morning America meteorologist gave fans an update on her family during a Q&A on Instagram Stories, her followers were probably a little disappointed.

The star was asked: "Are you away from home more now? Haven't seen your cute boys for a while."

WATCH: Ginger Zee's adorable vacation with son Adrian

Ginger then revealed: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

The mom-of-two's confession comes just months after she was forced to defend herself against criticism from one of her followers over her being a working mother.

The ABC star shared a screenshot of the tweet in question, which read: "Your kids will resent you when they grow up. For leaving them during their most vulnerable time in life. We were lied to. Really can't have it all."

Ginger and Ben have decided to share less of their family life on social media

In response, Ginger wrote: "On my way back to work, caught the light AND thought a lot about the person who referenced my children resenting me because I work," she began.

"That person has it wrong but I can't say that there aren't sacrifices. Both mom, dad, grandparents, whomever makes up the village.

Ginger and Ben have a beautiful family

"There are sacrifices as a parent no matter what you do and all forms of parenting should be respected, including parents that can't work because childcare is too expensive, don't work because they choose not to… I admire it all.

"You can be a parent that stays home, you can be a parent that works outside of the house… you just have to be the best parent you can be. Or don't be a parent if you don't want (the whole society being obsessed with having children is not for everyone)."

