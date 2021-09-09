Ginger Zee's children look so grown up for first day of school – fans react The GMA star shares two sons with husband Ben Aaron

Ginger Zee marked a big day in her household on Thursday as she prepared to send her sons off for their first day back at school.

The GMA star posted two adorable photos, one showing her eldest boy Adrian, five, and another of him and his younger brother, Miles, three.

In the photos, both boys held up a sign that listed their names and hobbies and revealed that Adrian is starting kindergarten while Miles is off to pre-school.

The youngsters certainly looked ready for their big day, beaming adorable smiles for the camera as they stood outside their home, no doubt eager to see all their friends again.

Captioning the post, Ginger penned: "It’s a BIG day around here and I know for many of you. Sending big love and good energy to all on the first day of school. #firstdayofschool #kindergarten."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Oh my heart!" A second said: "Wishing them both an amazing school year."

A third added: "How cute are these two boys! I hope they have a wonderful year," and a fourth said: "OMG kindergarten and preschool already!! They grow so fast. Good luck boys!"

Ginger's sons look so grown up

Ginger's post comes after she responded to a cruel message on social media that claimed her children will "resent" her when they grow up.

The ABC star shared a screenshot of the tweet in question on Tuesday, which read: "Your kids will resent you when they grow up. For leaving them during their most vulnerable time in life. We were lied to. Really can't have it all."

In response, Ginger wrote in part: "That person has it wrong but I can't say that there aren't sacrifices. Both mom, dad, grandparents, whomever makes up the village.

Ginger marked the 'big' day on social media

"There are sacrifices as a parent no matter what you do and all forms of parenting should be respected, including parents that can't work because childcare is too expensive, don't work because they choose not to… I admire it all."

Ginger concluded: "I wake up with gratitude every day that I have had a chance at being a parent. Not everyone gets this opportunity and I'll keep doing my best."

