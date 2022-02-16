JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins The Sweet Magnolias star looked right at home

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins.

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband shows his support for her in the sweetest way

The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: JoAnna Garcia Swisher stars in season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

Introducing little Violet Betty and Alexander James to her followers, JoAnna penned: "Hey everyone, my two best friends made me the BEST Valentine's gifts."

Joking that the new bundles of joy were all hers now that they are sleeping through the night, JoAnna added: "@lancebass @michaelturchinart, you knew exactly what this ol’ gal wanted and now that they are sleeping through the night they are all mine, right??? I will be over shortly to collect! LOVE YOU GUYS!"

RELATED: Sweet Magnolias: see the cast and their real families

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter appears in Sweet Magnolias - details

Fans rushed to comment on the beautiful photo, with many congratulating JoAnna on becoming an honorary auntie. "Adorable!! Aunt Jo is going to spoil those two angels," replied one.

JoAnna looked so happy to finally be meeting the twins

A second said: "I love that you are best friends, I love these guys and their beautiful family and I love you Jo." A third added: "Beautiful couple with a beautiful family and friends." Others simply commented with hearts and heart-eyes emojis.

Lance and Michael welcomed Violet and Alexander via surrogate on October 13, sharing the happy news with their followers on Instagram at the time.

JoAnna and her husband, Nick Swisher, share two daughters

Alongside photos of the twins' birth certificates, which included stamps of their tiny footprints, Lance wrote: "The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

Meanwhile, JoAnna shares two children, daughters Sailor, five, and Emerson, eight, with her husband, former baseball star Nick Swisher, whom she wed in 2010 at the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.