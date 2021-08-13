Supernatural's Jared Padalecki raises over $25k after death of 'family member' The Walker star has set up a GoFundMe campaign

Jared Padalecki has been supported by fans this week after he revealed the tragic death of "family member" Holli DeWees.

The Supernatural star shared the sad news earlier this week, revealing he has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her two children.

Holli, who worked closely with Jared on the hit CW show, sadly passed away from breast cancer earlier this month.

"As some of you may have seen, one of our own #SPNFamily members has recently passed away from a brave battle with cancer," the 39-year-old wrote on the campaign's page.

"Holli Dewees was not only family, but a longtime volunteer with Random Acts. She worked to make so many lives better, and now we have an opportunity to take up her mantle and provide some help to the most important people in her life — her kids."

He added: "All funds raised here will go directly to her husband and kids. Thank y'all so much for helping her family make it through this incredibly difficult time. With love and gratitude."

The campaign has surpassed its intended goal of $10,000 and currently stands at $25,188 after just four days.

RT Pls: Hey y'all. Earlier this month we lost a member of the #SPNFamily, @hollidewees, to breast cancer. Holli leaves two small children who need our help right now. If you have the means to join us in helping them, please do and if not, (1/2) https://t.co/PyCjlLw2pP — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 9, 2021

Jared has raised over $25,000 so far for Holli's family

Jared also took to his Twitter account to share the heartbreaking news and raise awareness of his campaign.

He penned alongside a photo of Holli and her family: "Hey y'all. Earlier this month we lost a member of the #SPNFamily, @hollidewees, to breast cancer. Holli leaves two small children who need our help right now.

"If you have the means to join us in helping them, please do and if not, please consider leaving words of support for her family on this page."

Fans were quick to react to Jared's news, with one commenting: "This is so sweet! Although I didn’t know @hollidewees personally, I’ve always heard such kind things about her. She was a beautiful soul with a precious heart. Thank you for blessing us Holli."

A second said: " Thank you so much, @jarpad, for joining others who've taken up the mantle of fundraising efforts on behalf of Holli and her family. I was honored to donate previously, and will encourage my friends and family to do so now. #SPNFamily remains a wonder of compassion and support."

