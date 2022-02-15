Top 10 retro baby names making a comeback - and two are royal Would you choose a vintage name?

Expectant parents are faced with a wealth of choice when it comes to selecting a baby name, and many people like to hark back to yesteryear with a vintage name. Lottie.org has revealed which old-fashioned baby names are making a triumphant comeback in 2022 – and two of the top 10 names are royal ones. Would you consider choosing any of these vintage baby names?

1. Patricia

This sweet name ranks 59th worldwide and we're sure Christine Lampard will agree that it's a beautiful name as that's what she's called her little girl.

2. Anita

At 61st in the list of popular names worldwide, and did you know it's a Spanish name which has connections with the word 'Grace'?

3. Samuel

A traditional name which features in the Bible, and there are currently 5million people with the name worldwide.

4. Rita

Rita was ranked the 77th most popular name worldwide in 2022.

Rita Ora's vintage name is making a return

5. Martha

Homemaker icon Martha Stewart will be pleased to learn that her name is 84th most popular around the globe.

6. Barbara

This female name has Greek origins and is apparently making a comeback.

7. George

This classic name is a hit with royals and Prince William and Kate Middleton must have loved it as they named their firstborn son George!

Prince George has a traditional name

8. Esther

There are over 3.5 million people in the world called Esther and its meaning is 'star' so we can see why it’s a firm favourite for parents.

9. Diana

Prince Harry and Megan Markle gave their daughter Lilibet the middle name Diana after her late grandmother Princess Diana, but it looks as though it is soaring in popularity as a first name too.

10. Gloria

Coming in 132nd place in the list of most popular names worldwide, the pretty name of Gloria has jumped up from around the 500th mark in 2020.