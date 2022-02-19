Chrissy Teigen hints at surrogacy plans in emotional new Instagram Story Chrissy and John Legend suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in September 2020

Chrissy Teigen has shared a picture on Instagram of capsules and needles, hinting that she and husband John Legend may be trying for another baby.

The pair suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in September 2020 when she was 20-weeks-pregnant with their son Jack. Now, Chrissy and John may be trying again as she shared a picture which featured an egg emoji and an emoji of a uterus with a face sticking needles into itself.

The background of the picture appeared to be a medical office; the pair may be taking part in an egg-retrieval procedure to welcome their child via surrogacy. She captioned the post: "Here we go again."

Chrissy, 36, and 43-year-old John are parents to Luna, five, and three-year-old son Miles.

The mom-of-two shocked fans when she shared a series of raw photos from behind-the-scenes in the hospital, one of which showed the couple holding baby Jack in their arms, after learning their son had passed away.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Chrissy had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and they hoped it would heal with bed rest.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she continued.

"To our Jack – I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you" she said.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience.

"But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

