John Legend breaks his silence on wife Chrissy Teigen's 'bullying' scandal The couple have been married since 2013

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks following allegations of online bullying in the past.

Earlier this week, the model issued a statement apologising for her actions, telling fans: "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."

She continued, in part: "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

And now Chrissy's husband has broken his silence after he was approached by a journalist on Tuesday. As he walked to his car, John was asked by TMZ how Chrissy is doing.

John and Chrissy have been married since September 2013

Without hesitation, the All of Me singer said with a smile, "She's doing great."

John, 42, and Chrissy, 35, first met in 2006 when she was cast in the music video for his single Stereo. They got engaged in December 2011 and were married in Como, Italy in September 2013.

The couple with their children, Miles and Luna

In April 2016, they welcomed daughter Luna, now five, followed by son Miles in May 2018. In August 2020 they announced that they were expecting a third child, a baby boy, but the following month Chrissy tragically lost the unborn baby.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, John described himself as Chrissy's "biggest cheerleader". Of their relationship, he added: "It got serious pretty quickly. She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me. What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn't know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny."

