Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's expansive garden is a child's paradise

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have plenty of space outside for their two children to play in – and their son Miles appeared to be making the most of it on Monday.

The two-year-old could be seen riding in his toy car up the lawn towards his mum in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories.

And the epic car wasn't the only toy Miles and his older sister Luna, four, can play with when the weather's warm. To the left, there is a giant outdoor climbing frame with a blue slide and turrets with flags on top. Meanwhile, a life-size wendy house and a black egg chair could also be seen in the background.

The tall concrete walls surrounding the space are lined with greenery and offer Chrissy, John and their family plenty of privacy.

It is thought that the family is currently staying at an incredible rental home since listing their $24million Beverly Hills mansion for sale in August 2020 and starting renovations on a new house.

Chrissy and John's rental home has a beautiful garden with lots of children's toys

The Lip Sync Battle star and All Of Me hitmaker's current residence was built in 2019 and covers 11,500 square feet of space, complete with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, decorated with photos of their children.

Chrissy, who married John on 14 September 2013, also recently made use of their beautiful outside space to have a picnic with her kids.

Miles played with his toy car in the garden

In a photo the Cravings cookbook author shared on Instagram, Luna and Miles sat at a picnic table in front of platters of sweets and two milkshakes, as Miles picked up a cookie.

Chrissy looked beautiful as she sat on a striped blanket next to them wearing an off-the-shoulder red and white floral dress that coordinated with both of her children's outfits.

