Chrissy Teigen looks unreal after pink hair transformation

Chrissy Teigen is never afraid to experiment when it comes to her appearance – but her newly-dyed locks might be our favourite look yet!

The cookbook author looked sensational as she unveiled the results of her hair transformation on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Swapping out her darker locks for a colour that screams spring, Chrissy dyed her hair a gorgeous bubblegum shade of pink.

Pouting for the camera, Chrissy turned her head from side to side as she admired the stunning results. Her hair was effortlessly styled into what appeared to be a chignon, while loose pieces were pulled out and a bouncy side fringe perfectly framed her face.

Chrissy's new look comes after she and Kris Jenner announced a new business venture last month with a controversial advert that sparked a huge reaction from fans.

Chrissy looks gorgeous with her pink hair

Chrissy and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined forces with Good American CEO and founder, Emma Grede, to launch a cleaning products line called Safely.

In an advert shared on Instagram, Chrissy pitched one terrible idea after another to Kris, who showed her disdain by slapping Chrissy around the face with a fake hand.

The video left fans divided, with many calling out the duo for making light of violence against women. "Don't like this so ridiculous all that slapping," said one. "Promoting violence against women... cool," wrote a second.

Chrissy shared her dye job on Instagram

Others admitted they found the video hysterical, with one commenting: "THIS IS THE AD. I am sold. 10/10. Sign me up. Send me solicitation emails six times a day I don’t care."

Safely is "dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents," the company said in a statement, according to People.

The collection will include self-care products such as hand cream, hand soap and hand sanitiser in addition to their plant-based cleaning supplies such as glass cleaner, a universal cleaner and more.

