Cat Deeley melts hearts with rare video of sons on family retreat - watch The So You Think You Can Dance star in enjoying a family break away

Cat Deeley, 45, melted fans' hearts on Saturday with an adorable video of her two sons, Milo, six, and James, three.

SEE: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty's cute children

The TV presenter took to Instagram to give fans a rare glimpse into her children's day at the farm, sharing a heartwarming clip of the two boys running towards an animal pen.

"Down on the farm," she captioned the Story, before sharing a sweet snap of the duo having fun together on a tractor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of her sons enjoying time on the farm

Milo looked so sweet in black jeans, white trainers and a black parka while James sported a camel coloured coat.

The star is usually incredibly private about her children, and rarely shares updates on social media of them growing up. When she does though, it's always a delight to see her boys enjoying the outdoors.

MORE: Cat Deeley's sparkling engagement ring from Patrick Kielty is astonishing

RELATED: Cat Deeley leaves fans stunned with never-before-seen baby photos

Cat's sons loved spending time at the farm

Cat shares her two boys with her husband of nine years, Patrick Kielty. The couple recently took to social media to mark son Milo's birthday, sharing a never-before-seen picture from when he was born.

The image showed Cat holding her baby in her hospital bed, looking utterly besotted. "Happy birthday… one of my little loves," she wrote.

Cat and Patrick met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002 and started dating ten years later. The TV stars then married in a very private ceremony in the beautiful city of Rome on 30 September 2012.

Tess shares two boys with her husband Patrick

In 2020, after living in Los Angeles for 14 years, they relocated back to London. Cat previously revealed that their decision to move back was after her family were caught up in a "terrifying" shooting situation at a shopping mall.

Speaking to YOU magazine last year, Cat said: "We made the right move at the right time. They have grandparents who want to see them. Also, we didn't think it would be fair to start Milo in school in America then lift him out when it suited us in a few years' time."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.