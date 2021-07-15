Cat Deeley shares rare clips of son as they enjoy family day out Looks like they had a great time!

Cat Deeley is a doting mum to two sons, Milo, five, and James, two, but the presenter often keeps them out of the limelight.

But when the family headed on a small safari trip on Wednesday, she couldn't resist sharing some small clips of Milo as a giraffe approached the car.

The majestic creature approached the family's car and ate out of Milo's hand, to which he giggled: "Oh, he's licking…"

Cat then encouraged her young son to get some more of the food to feed to the giraffe as it happily munched on it.

A second clip showed the giraffe making a small mess in the car, as the food slipped out of Milo's hand, and a third clip showed it back for some more food.

Cat has shown her sons' faces in the past, but on this occasion she opted to keep Milo's face obscured throughout the three clips.

The Fame Academy presenter is very close with her two children, and recently her son Milo sent her an adorable message as she jetted off to Australia for a small trip.

Alongside a drawing of a stripey, smiling snake he had written some text which read: "Luve you mummy," followed by over 50 red heart emojis – bless!

The young boy had a fun time feeding the giraffe

Back in April, she shared some more pictures from a family vacation and she and husband Patrick Kielty posed together for a rare picture as they enjoyed the break at the Cotswold Farm Park.

In the sweet photograph, the duo could be seen holding two adorable newborn Valais Blacknose cross lambs, one named after Cat and the other after presenter Lorraine Kelly, while standing next to the farm owner, Adam Henson.

Milo was even filmed by his proud mum as he fed a lamb milk from a bottle, which he understandably seemed to really enjoy!

Speaking on Lorraine in April, Cat opened up to friend Louise Redknapp, who is also mum to two sons, about her fears as her kids grow older.

She told her friend: "I have got two boys exactly like you, when Milo takes my hand and holds my hand my heart explodes.

Cat is a doting mum to two sons

"I am dreading the day when they don't want a kiss, or they don't want me to drop them off at school, or they shrug my hand away, how do I deal with it?"

Louise reassured her that while that day would come, eventually her children would happily accept her affections again one day.

She explained that son Charley, 17, is "proud" to have a cuddle, but her younger son, Beau, 12, was now of the age where she was "embarrassing" him.

