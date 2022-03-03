Rihanna turns heads as she reacts to comment on baby's gender during latest appearance The Fenty Beauty founder is expecting her first child

Rihanna is embracing her pregnancy and is dressing her baby bump in the most stylish outfits.

Most recently, the Umbrella hitmaker turned heads during Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Dior show in a black mesh dress and leather jacket.

And during the show, Tim Blanks, author and Business of Fashion's editor-at-large, revealed that someone had asked the singer whether her baby was a "Boy or girl".

The award-winning star was pictured with an expressive face on Tim's Instagram account, and according to the caption, Rihanna is not going to be revealing anything anytime soon.

"Boy or Girl? That was the wrong question to ask Rihanna while the boom mikes of the fashion world were eavesdropping over our heads. But she does make the most radiant expectant mother. A real ray of light on a dark day."

Whether or not the singer knows the gender, or will indeed find out, is currently under wraps.

Rihanna's reaction when asked if she was having a boy or a girl

Tim's followers were quick to comment on his post, with many guessing the gender. "I say it's a boy she's hanging low," one observed, while another wrote: "Has nobody been paying attention to her dusty pink outfits?" A third added: "I think she is having a boy."

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, and announced the happy news.

The couple have been an item since January 2020, and shared the pregnancy news with fans while out walking in New York City at the end of January.

Rihanna stepped out during Paris Fashion Week

The Where Have You Been singer proudly debuted her blooming baby bump, which she bared beneath a striking pink puffer jacket.

Photographs published in the MailOnline show the rapper cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled in NYC's sub-zero temperatures.

Rihanna had clearly set out to announce the exciting news to fans, as she accessorised her growing bump with coloured jewels and gold chains, wearing her $8,000 pink Chanel coat puffer jacket open from her torso.

The We Found Love songstress, who previously revealed that she'd love a big family in a 2020 interview with Vogue.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together

Opening up about her desire to have children, Rihanna, now 33, answered a question on where she sees herself in 10 years.

"Ten years? I'll be 42! I'll be ancient," replied the star. "I'll have kids – three or four of 'em." The mum-to-be also told Extra in the past: "It's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom ... but it's mine."

