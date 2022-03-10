Jessica Simpson shares adorable photo of daughter and is inundated with love in return The two-year-old looks just like her mom

Jessica Simpson was flooded with words of encouragement as she shared the sweetest family photo.

The star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her two-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae, and fans can't help but fawn over the charming little girl.

Jessica however detailed the endearing reason why the toddler was a little upset during her latest outing.

The Irresistible singer shared a sweet picture on Instagram of Birdie Mae standing atop a park bench, wearing a fabulous pink tutu with a sequined top, paired with green Golden Goose high-top sneakers and her hair – blonde just like her mom's – tied in a bun.

Despite her uber fun outfit, Birdie Mae's face indicates she's not too pleased. The mom-of-three explained her youngest's dissatisfaction upon arriving at the park in her caption.

The star wrote of Birdie's dubious face: "When you are a tutu obsessed toddler and nobody else at the park fits your dress code."

Birdie Mae in her epic outfit

Fans took to the comments to express how they related to the feeling of being overdressed, and comment on the child's cuteness. One fan wrote: "I feel her. I'm tutu obsessed too!" as another commented: "That's how I feel every day," as well as: "Keep shining baby!! My daughter is always 'overdressed' and we don't care!!"

The toddler is Jessica's youngest of three kids with husband Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014. They also have Maxwell Drew, nine, and Ace Knute, eight.

The singer recently shared another heartwarming image of one of her kids, this time a sweet throwback of Ace.

Jessica and her family

The post featured two side-by-side pictures of Ace and one of his friends, one of them when they were younger and another of them now in the same pose, both times wearing basketball jerseys.

She captioned the photo with: "How it started vs how it's going," and fans were shocked at how quickly he had grown up.

