Jessica Simpson shares major tease after emotional health revelation

Jessica Simpson left fans in a frenzy as she shared a cryptic post on her social media that left many wondering whether something big was on the way.

The musician posted a picture of herself with a mic with her head bowed low, as she simply wrote in the caption: "11.11."

Many began to wonder whether this was an announcement of new music on the way from Jessica, due on November 11.

"Omg yes to more music from Jess," one fan commented as another wrote: "YES!! Praying for a new album!!" A third said: "11 years ago was her last album, 11/11 suits you," with one adding: "YYYEESS!!! YOU GOT THIS GUURRRLL!!"

Many others dropped heart and raised hand emojis as they also included exclamations of "OMG" and "can't wait," excitedly anticipating a new release.

If proven right, this would be Jessica's first bit of new music in 11 years, when she released her Christmas album, Happy Christmas, in 2010.

Jessica shared a cryptic post with fans that had many speculating a new music release

A music release would certainly mark a bit of cheerful news for the Dukes of Hazzard actress and her fans after an emotional recent revelation.

Jessica shared a photo of herself at the start of the month during the height of her alcoholism to reflect on and mark four years of sobriety.

The image showed Jessica sitting on the floor of what appears to be her living room, and she accompanied it with a lengthy caption detailing her journey as an "unrecognizable version" of herself.

The singer posted a harrowing picture of herself from the peak of her alcoholism

She concluded with a positive message about having come to terms with her own feelings and limits, as she wrote: "I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

