Jessica Simpson inundated with support from fans as she shares health update

Jessica SImpson has had a rough week. The star was inundated with support and words of encouragement as she gave fans an update regarding her children's health.

The singer has three kids with her husband, Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014. Maxwell, nine, Ace, eight, and Birdie, two.

In a black and white selfie with her husband taken from her home, Jessica updated fans with the news that all three of their kids had been sick for a week.

The When You Told Me You Loved Me singer wrote in her caption: "All 3 kiddos sadly had a 6 day stomach bug so @ericjohnsonalrighhhht and I desperately needed a long nap and a resurgence night away!"

Fans rushed to send the star words of encouragement. One wrote: "So sorry! I feel this to my core right now," while another said: "I hope your children feel much better," as others commented how they had recently gone through the same struggle.

Jessica and her husband, Eric

Jessica recently made waves with a new Bloomberg Businessweek cover story. In it, she details how she "bought her name back" after her brand "imploded."

In a picture of the cover photo, she wrote: "Patience, passion, persistence, prayer, throwin' curve balls and Hail Marys while remaining humbled by grace gave me back my power and my name."

Jessica shows off her clothing line

Fans rooted for the star's comeback in her comment section, writing: "Get it girl! So major!" and, "Powerhouse!" as well as, "Thank you for never giving up on what's yours!"

The 41-year-old frequently showcases clothing brand, Jessica Simpson Style, with mirror selfies taken from her massive closet. She confessed in a recent selfie wearing her collection: "Not to brag, but we make the best jegging on the planet. I'm usually a flare girl (I mean us short girls need the help), but I haven't stopped wearing these since I got them. If ya know, ya know."

