Jessica Simpson has fans gushing over before-and-after picture of son Ace

Jessica Simpson delighted fans with a rare snapshot of her eight-year-old son Ace as she shared how he and his close friendship had grown over the years.

She took to Instagram to post a side-by-side picture of her son with his close friend from a while ago and then a shot of them together in the present, revealing that their bond had stayed strong over time.

"How it started vs How it's going," she captioned her photo, tagging her husband Eric Johnson and her son's friend's parents, Scrubs star Donald Faison and his wife CaCee Cobb.

Fans immediately began fawning over the photo as they noticed how much the two celebrity children had grown and adored their loving bond.

One wrote: "Mini Eric & Mini Donald," with another saying: "Adorable!!! Sticking together as friends as they grow is a special thing they will cherish through their lives, even if their paths move in different ways."

Jessica shared how her son's friendship had continued to remain strong

A third added: "Gosh Ace is precious Jess awww, love his vibe kind sweet boy," with one also commenting: "Aww…aren't they precious???" and many simply using heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Jessica and Eric have been married since 2014 and share three kids together, those being son Ace and daughters Maxwell, nine, and Birdie, two.

The Dukes of Hazzard star recently shared a snapshot of her three kids side-by-side in the same dentist's chair from different periods of time, remarking upon how much they looked alike.

She could see it quite clearly, as she captioned her photo: "Also, are they triplets or what?" as they all sported blonde locks quite similar to their parents'.

The star's kids look remarkably alike

Jessica is a doting parent to her adorable tribe and enjoys taking to social media from time to time to share heartwarming updates on their lives, whether it's funny incidents at home or her stating how much she'd miss them when they went off to school again.



