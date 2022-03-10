Celebrities with five children: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Pierce Brosnan and more Meet the families

Many well-known celebrities are part of large families and we're fascinated to learn about their broods. Lots of the children of stars follow in their famous parents' footsteps and others prefer to stay out of the limelight altogether. Here are our favourite celebrities from across the globe that are proud parents to five children…

Gordon and Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are proud members of the five children club, and they are forever supporting their offspring on social media. They have Meghan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 21, Tilly, 20 and Oscar who is two years old. Oscar has already racked up over 300,000 followers on his own Instagram account and fans are convinced he looks just like his famous father.

Gordon Ramsay with his grown-up children (son Oscar not pictured)

Jamie and Jools Oliver

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are parents of five children: Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River. The family was rounded-up for a family snap recently, and look how sweet they are!

Jamie and Jools Oliver are proud parents to five kids

Back in 2000, Jamie appeared on The Joe Wicks Podcast and confessed his wife wants to expand their brood even more. "Who's the one who wants all the kids, is it Jools?" asked the Body Coach star, to which Jamie replied: "Jools. She's literally nuts and she wants another one. It's definitely an interesting one but it's her thing right, that's all she's ever dreamt of and that's the thing that makes her truly happy."

Bruce Willis

Actor Bruce Willis is a proud dad to five daughters, and while he likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, here's everything we do know. There is Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, which Bruce shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. Then there's Mabel, nine and Evelyn, seven, which Bruce had with his current wife Emma Hemming Willis.

Bruce Willis has five daughters (three pictured here alongside his wife and ex-wife)

Charlie Sheen

The Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen has five children. Cassandra, 36, Sami, 17, Lola, 16, and twins Bob and Max, 12. The star was aged 19 when he first became a father and he welcomed his twin boys in 2009 when he was 44 years old.

Charlie Sheen has twin boys who are now 12

Pierce Brosnan

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is a biological father to three children, and he has two adopted children. The actor is happily married to his wife Keely, and they are parents to Dylan, 24 and Paris, 20. He also welcomed son Sean with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.

Pierce Brosnan with his sons Dylan and Paris

During an extremely candid interview with Gentleman's Journal for their Summer 2021 issue, the 68-year-old star reflected on his own childhood and how it defined his approach to parenting.

"I cherish family very much. I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family," he divulged when asked why he likes to keep his children close.

Jude Law

Jude Law is a father to five children. Rafferty, 25, Iris, 21, and Rudy, 19, who he shares with his ex-wife Sadie Frost. Then there is Sophia, 12, who he had with Samantha Burke, Ada, six, who he shares with Cat Cavelli and Jude's youngest is a one-year-old baby born in lockdown who's mother is Phillipa Coan.

Jude's eldest son Raff is following in his footsteps

Luke Bryan

American Idol judge Luke Bryan has five children in total, after adopting his nieces and nephew for a heart-breaking reason. The star shares two biological sons, Thomas and Tatum with wife Caroline Boyer, and he has also adopted his nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris, the children of Luke's late sister Kelly, who died in 2007, and her husband Ben "Lee" Cheshire, who passed away in 2017.

Luke is now father to five children after a heartfelt gesture of adoption

