Rihanna's pregnancy struggles are all too relatable The hitmaker is expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's baby bump has been stealing headlines around the world, and now the star has got candid about her latest pregnancy struggles – and they are all too relatable.

MORE: Rihanna turns heads as she reacts to comment on baby's gender during latest appearance

The Umbrella singer spoke to Elle to promote the news that her Fenty Beauty line is being rolled out across Ulta Beauty’s full network of stores, but of course, talk turned to her pregnancy. "Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed?" admitted the star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrities looking gorgeous with their baby bumps

Talking about how her makeup routine has been adjusted, she explained: "I just focused a lot on moisturising and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges."

Rihanna has been showcasing her baby bump in daring outfits

Of course, weight gain in pregnancy is natural and a lot of women experience a rounder-looking face when they are expecting, but having Rihanna's genes certainly helps – she looks glowing!

MORE: Rihanna's lavish homes to raise first baby

SEE: 10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time

On the topic of parenting advice, Rihanna confesses that she's received "a lot of advice," just like many mums-to-be.

She added: "Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past." The perfect excuse to snooze the alarm!

The couple are expecting their first child together

We can't wait for Rihanna to welcome her first baby into the world, and according to a 2020 interview she gave, there could be other baby news to follow as the star would like a big family.

The We Found Love songstress was previously quizzed by Vogue on where she sees herself in 10 years. Her response was very telling.

"Ten years? I'll be 42! I'll be ancient," replied the star. "I'll have kids – three or four of 'em."

The mum-to-be also told Extra in the past: "It's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom ... but it's mine."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.