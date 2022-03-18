Rachel Riley melts hearts with gorgeous new photo of mini-me baby daughter Noa The TV star introduced baby Noa to her Countdown viewers this week

Rachel Riley has delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming new picture of her baby daughter, little Noa. The snapshot comes just days after the doting mum introduced her five-month-old tot to Countdown viewers alongside her husband Pasha Kovalev.

The sweet image sees Noa smiling warmly towards the camera whilst looking snug as she lay down on a bright pink pillow. "Morning!" Rachel simply remarked.

On Tuesday's pre-recorded episode of the Channel 4 programme, the mum-of-two told the audience: "This is Noa with her daddy Pasha," while former Strictly Come Dancing dancer Pasha added: "She's never been here before, she's very interested in what's going on".

Rachel then continued: "She's heard the Countdown theme tune rather a few times in the womb, so she should be used to it by now. We've got one that looks like her daddy, the first one [daughter Maven], and this one's come out with blonde hair and blue eyes, and pale skin, so I've got one myself now!"

Rachel also shares two-year-old Maven with Pasha. The couple started dating at the end of 2013 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

Rachel uploaded this sweet snap of baby Noa

Speaking on Loose Women last month, the TV star revealed they are relishing life as a family of four. However, both Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to make sure their eldest daughter Maven is adjusting to the change in their family dynamic.

"She's loving it," she said of Maven. "There is a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she’s very special."

Rachel then joked: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!" On watching Pasha become a father, she added: "Pasha is an amazing dad, he does everything except breastfeeding!"

